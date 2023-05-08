4 teens under investigation over break-in at primary school in Sengkang

Four teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, are assisting the police with investigations following a break-in at North Spring Primary School on Wednesday (May 3) night.

In an advisory sent to the parents of North Spring pupils, the school said that the break-in occured on Wednesday night and resulted in "minor vandalism to several areas within the school", reported the Straits Times.

"We take this incident very seriously and are working closely with the authorities to investigate this matter," said the advisory.

Shin Min Daily News reported that several desks and chairs within the school were found overturned.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted on May 4 at about 8:40am to a case of criminal trespass and mischief at 1 Rivervale Street. Police investigations are ongoing.

The school's principal, Jacinta Lim, gave the school an update on Friday that steps have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the pupils and staff, as stated in the advisory.

"The school is aware of the incident, and is working with the police on the case," Lim told The Straits Times.

