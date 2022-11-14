Painting the town red: 4 teens arrested for allegedly vandalising multi-storey carpark at Punggol

With the end of exams, school is almost out.

For four teenagers however, they decided to use their newfound free time by vandalising a HDB fitness corner and multi-storey carpark at Punggol.

The incident happened yesterday (Nov 13) at Blk 325 Sumang Walk in the morning.

At the start of a two-minute video posted on SG Road Vigilante YouTube page, the youths, aged between 13 and 14, were seen walking up the stairs to the carpark.

One of them dressed in black was seen defacing a nearby motorbike with red paint using a spray paint can.

He then moved on to the carpark sign that had an arrow pointing upwards and wrote the word "down".

Another teen in a white T-shirt proceeded to do the same to the arrow going downwards at another wall and wrote the word "up".

Subsequent clips show some of the walls in the carpark defaced with scribbles and profanities while over at a nearby fitness corner, many of the equipment were similarly sprayed with red paint.

PHOTO: Screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said that they were alerted to a case of vandalism at Block 325A Sumang Walk on Nov 13, 2.40am.

Four youths, aged 13 to 14, were arrested in relation to the case. The police said that investigations are ongoing.

According to the Vandalism Act, vandals shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, and three to eight strokes of the cane.

Defaced walls

In a separate incident in June this year, students from the International French School (IFS) were spotted allegedly vandalising the void deck of Blk 157, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

Apart from drawings of hands prints and the male anatomy, the students had also burned notes containing what looked like French words. Parts of the void deck wall had visible burn marks too.

"The poor town council cleaner has to come and clean the burnt paper and litter," said one furious witness, while claiming that the students antics are an "everyday affair".

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council told AsiaOne then that they will meet representatives from the school and the police to address residents' concerns.

