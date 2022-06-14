'They are not scared': Resident on students allegedly defacing walls, burning paper at Serangoon HDB void deck

Residents in this Serangoon HDB block can't seem to catch a break it seems.

A month after two boys were seen sparring in boxing gloves there, students from the same international school were spotted allegedly vandalising the void deck of Block 157, Serangoon North Avenue 1 yesterday (June 13) afternoon.

In a Facebook post shared by Henry Ng on the same day, he wrote that his six-year-old daughter was playing downstairs when she saw students from the International French School (IFS) burning paper.

According to photos shared by Ng, the walls of the void deck had drawings of hand prints and the male anatomy, and the partly-burnt notes contained what looked like French words.

Parts of the wall had visible burn marks too.

"The poor town council cleaner has to come and clean the burnt paper and litter," the furious father said, while claiming that the students antics are an "everyday affair".

"Seems like after the fighting incident that went viral, they're not scared or their school simply doesn't care."

Today my malay neighbour called the police because some French students were fighting at the void deck. Same thing when... Posted by Henry Ng on Monday, June 13, 2022

Speaking to AsiaOne on Tuesday (June 14), Ng shared that his daughter is now not allowed to play at the void deck by herself since the alleged incident.

"It's a very bad influence to not only my daughter, but to all the young children playing there," the 38-year-old said.

Ng had earlier complained about IFS students sparring at the same void deck last month.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police, IFS and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for comment.

On May 13, a video of the two boys sparring at the same void deck in Serangoon had gone viral.

Students from IFS had allegedly been seen participating in other activities in the area such as vaping and vandalism too.

Responding to Stomp's queries at that time, IFS's communications and events director Sebastien Barnard said that the school would be investigating these alleged incidents and would "take the appropriate disciplinary measures".

"IFS always takes these situations very seriously, even outside the school, involving its students disturbing public order and putting themselves in danger," he said then.

ALSO READ: ‘We feel stalked': Not O$P$ but Clementi residents find unit numbers scribbled on wall over dog poo

chingshijie@asiaone.com