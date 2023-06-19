4-year-old asks Jamus Lim to marry her mother who 'really likes' him – here’s how he responded

Sengkang Member of Parliament Jamus Lim may have first captured the hearts of the people during the 2020 General Election, but it seems like his popularity hasn't waned since then.

While answering some candid questions from young children in a video interview with Women's Weekly for Fathers' Day, the 47-year-old associate professor encountered a rather interesting question from a young girl named Grace.

"My mummy really likes you. Will you marry her please?"

Despite saying he was flattered by the young girl's question, Prof Lim had to politely decline: "Oh Grace, I am very, very flattered. I'm sure that your mummy also really, really loves your daddy. So I will not get in the way of that."

He added: "And I guess I should point out that I really love my wife too. I think we'll just stick to our respective mummies and daddies."

Prof Lim has a three-and-a-half-year-old daughter with his Chilean-American wife, Eneida Patricia Alcalde.

Marriage proposals aside, some other awkward questions Prof Lim fielded involved farting in a crowded lift.

Addressing the nine-year-old boy who posed the question, Prof Lim said: "Well Caleb, here's the thing. You will learn as you get older that there are ways you can suck it in.

"So the trick is, when you really need to do it in a crowded lift, you suck it in. [It's] good to be a little polite. And eventually, that lift ride will come to an end and you can go out and let it go."

Uploading the video on his personal Instagram page last Sunday (June 18), Prof Lim also shared his two cents on fatherhood.

"I’ve sometimes been asked if being a parent is worth it. I never hesitate to respond.

"While I won’t pretend that the journey has always been simple or easy, it has been enormously fulfilling, and ... there is no question that being a father is a wonderful, incomparable experience. I would not trade my daughter for anything else in the world."

