4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from lorry carrying knitted garments, perfumes at Tuas Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 17.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 27), ICA said the cigarettes were hidden in a Malaysia-registered lorry with its consignment of goods declared as knitted garments and perfumes.

The cigarettes were discovered after ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre flagged the lorry for enhanced checks.

The 28-year-old Malaysian driver has been arrested and the case referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

