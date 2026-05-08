'Asean does not exist in isolation': PM Wong urges bloc to work with external partners to enhance resilience

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) can do more with countries like its Plus Three partners — China, Japan and Korea — and Australia and New Zealand to enhance the 11-member bloc's resilience, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 8).

"The conflict has shown that Asean does not exist in isolation. So even as we think strengthen our intra-Asean trade, supply chain, and integration, we have to think creatively about how we can work with external partners to enhance our resilience," PM Wong said at the retreat session of the 48th Asean Summit being held in Cebu, Philippines.

Beyond the Plus Three partners, which Asean member states have close links with, he suggested that the bloc can do more with countries like Australia and New Zealand.

He noted that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had visited a number of Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia and Singapore.

"They are very keen to strengthen supply chains across energy and food, so there are possibilities for us to do more together with them," PM Wong suggested, adding that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and European Union are also potential trusted partners.

Importance of navigational rights

On the topic of supply chain resilience, he highlighted that resilience depends on connectivity, while connectivity requires unimpeded passage through important straits.

"That is why we must continue to uphold the navigational rights and freedoms enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which all of us are party to.

"This enables the steady flow of global trade across critical sea lanes. Allowing any party to weaponise and impose restrictions on transit through an international waterway like the Strait of Hormuz could set a dangerous precedent," he said.

Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia sit along the straits of Singapore and Malaysia, which are among the world's busiest maritime routes.

AsiaOne notes that data from the United States Energy Information and Administration (EIA) shows that since 2020, the Strait of Malacca has consistently moved the highest volume of crude oil and petroleum liquids through it, with the Strait of Hormuz ranking second.

The EIA had grouped both the Strait of Malacca and Strait of Singapore as a single contiguous strait for its report.

"So it is in our collective interest to work together, and with others, to ensure that these critical sea lanes remain open, secure and accessible to all," PM Wong said.

Asean solidarity and unity

For Asean to remain effective in engaging the world on these issues, it must be seen as united, especially in a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

The bloc's credibility and relevance on the international stage would be diminished, if it is unable to resolve issues within peacefully, noted PM Wong.

He encouraged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and to resolve differences through peaceful dialogue and established mechanisms.

On Myanmar, PM Wong suggested that there is no need to deviate from the five point consensus, which includes a full cessation of violence and hostilities, maintaining the current position on Myanmar's non-political representation, until it fulfils the condition set out in the consensus.

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editor@asiaone.com