5 things we spotted in 2021 that left us too stunned to speak

Living in the middle of a pandemic hasn’t been easy, but it’s always a great relief to declare that we’re finally done.

As we let our hair down and celebrate the end of yet another year, here’s a quick look at some of the quirkier things we saw in Singapore in 2021.

Dog walking on its hind legs

Pet owners bringing their pets out for a walk might be a common sight in Singapore, but definitely not such an occurrence.

One netizen posted a TikTok of a woman taking her dog out for a stroll around a condominium complex in Yishun on Oct 19, where the dog was seen walking on its hind legs, trailing behind its owner.

Cute or not, this peculiar sight sparked the debate with animal experts explaining that it is indeed not natural for a dog to walk in this manner.

Pizzas growing on trees?

As we all know, our country has embarked on a plan to be able to produce 30 per cent of our nutritional needs locally by 2030. And it looks like that plan might include growing a popular party food too.

Will 2022 finally see us saying goodbye to growing tomatoes and hello to growing slices of pizzas on trees in Singapore? Never say never!

Mysterious ring of light in the sky

Speaking of strange sightings, Singaporeans who happened to be walking along Albert Street on Sept 8 noticed a mysterious ring of light in the afternoon sky.

The huge halo around the sun mesmerised many, who braved standing in the sweltering heat to catch a glimpse of it.

Although some people took it as an auspicious sign, it’s actually the result of sunlight refracting millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

What’s amazing is, these crystals have to be aligned and placed at an angle in order for the halo to appear.

‘Dinosaur’ sauntering about in Pasir Ris

In July, a TikTok user recorded a video of a prehistoric creature sauntering towards the gates of White Sands Primary School.

It turns out, the person inside the costume was a loving older brother who wanted to amuse his sister as he picked her up from school.

The video also shows a heartwarming moment when said little sister ran up to her brother, embracing him in a hug. The pair then held hands and made their way home.

Sorry to disappoint the Jurassic Park fans here.

Man jumps into MBS fountain

Built in 2011, the Rain Oculus at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is well-known for being one of the highlights in the area.

In August, one man might have gotten a little too upclose and personal with the water feature, as he climbed inside the bowl, reportedly to retrieve his identification card.

In the viral video clip, the man can be seen precariously walking inside the bowl, while the person filming the video can be heard yelling ‘Jump inside bro!’

With so many quirky things happening around the country in 2021, we’re definitely intrigued for what’s to come in 2022.

