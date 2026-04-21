Over-reliance on law, enforcement could lead to compliance, but 'not a strong and cohesive society': Ong Ye Kung

As modern societies become more complex, effective social governance will require an effective combination of governance through the rule of law, and soft influence such as virtue and propriety, said Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung.

Ong, who is also Minister for Health, was speaking at the 5th China-Singapore Social Governance Forum, themed "Building cohesive and stable communities through dispute resolution", in Hangzhou, China, on Monday (April 20).

He co-chaired the forum — one of the key bilateral cooperation platforms between Singapore and China — with China's Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Chen Wenqing.

Pointing to shrinking family sizes alongside an increase in the number of households, Ong said there are challenges in fostering a strong community spirit with people staying in their respective spaces.

In addition, digital technology has changed patterns of news consumption and interactions, making it easier to produce and circulate falsehoods and misinformation, which, in turn, weakens trust between people, he said.

These, coupled with immigration and a more diverse population, with people of different cultures and backgrounds living closely together, are part of modern day "driving forces" which have made social governance more challenging, Ong said, adding that social governance and its mechanisms must therefore continue to evolve.

Blend of rule of law with softer aspects

He highlighted Singapore's approach of ensuring that the diversity is maintained harmoniously through laws such as the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act and Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

The Singapore Government, noting the need to ensure its citizens have access to accurate and reliable information, has also taken steps to address misinformation, he said.

This "hard measure of law" is blended with the "softer" aspects of governance, such as the cultivation of shared values and social norms, and strengthening the system of social support and care.

On the latter, Ong said the government has moved to address inequality, while setting up social support systems that empower and uplifts its people such as ComLink+.

Turning to what makes an effective combination, he highlighted that there will always be unruly behaviour and misunderstandings which can cause bitter community disputes — which requires the law to intervene.

However, an overreliance on law and enforcement to resolve disputes could foster a culture where people would only behave when the authorities are watching, Ong said.

"There would be no kindness, care and warmth in society. We may have a compliant, but not a strong and cohesive society," he added.

He used the examples of disciplinary bodies and systems in healthcare and education institutions to illustrate how standards are upheld through clear definitions.

"In this way, we uphold a shared sense of justice, while sending clear signals on desired social behaviour to shape how people relate to one another," the Coordinating Minister said.

[[nid:734030]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.