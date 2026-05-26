6 retailers accused of SIM card fraud brought back to crime scenes

Six of the seven persons arrested for their alleged involvement in fraudulently registering SIM cards were brought back to the crime scenes at Aljunied and Geylang Roads on Tuesday (May 26) morning.

The police had earlier arrested seven individuals, comprising a Singaporean and six Malaysians, aged between 19 and 49, during an island-wide enforcement operation between May 21 and 22.

The operation targeted errant retailers who were allegedly engaged in the registration of postpaid SIM cards that were subsequently used by overseas syndicates in crime.

Yeo Kian Tuck, 49, a Singaporean, and six Malaysians comprising of ⁠Dennis Chuah Sze Chun, 28, ⁠Brandon Chin You Yin, 19, ⁠Boon Yik Hui, 31, ⁠Lai Tak Shen, 29, ⁠Swee Meng Yi, 26 and Fan Weng Kin, 24 were arrested after they allegedly used the information of actual customers to register for additional postpaid SIM cards.

These cards were then supplied to other people, and the mobile lines were subsequently used in impersonation scams.

Only Yeo, Chuah, Chin, Boon, Lai and Swee were taken to crime scenes located along Aljunied and Geylang Roads on Tuesday morning, each dressed in white collared T-shirts, black shorts and fitted with arm and leg restraints.

Yeo was brought to Aljunied Road where the alleged crime took place. Wearing a face mask and glasses, Yeo showed no emotion as he answered officers' questions.

Chuah, Chin, Boon, Lai and Swee were taken to two separate shops along Geylang Road.

Boon was wearing glasses without a face mask followed by Swee and Lai. Both Lai and Swee avoided eye contact as they answered questions from the officers.

Lai had a longer conversation inside the shop premise compared with Boon and Swee.

Chuah sported about shoulder-length hair, covering his face as he was taken around the third shop premise located along Geylang Road. He nodded vigorously in response to officers' questions and was later escorted back to the police van.

Chin appeared with dyed hair and a tattoo on his lower right arm. His time spent in the shop premise was the briefest compared with the other five accused.

They will return to court on May 29 to face charges relating to the misuse of customer information to fraudulently register SIM cards that facilitate criminal activity.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to three years, fined $10,000 or both.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com