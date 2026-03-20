600,000 Singtel users affected by March 16 outage, caused by 'mechanical fault'

About 600,000 Singtel users faced mobile connectivity problems on Monday (March 16) after a "mechanical fault" occurred at one of its network facilities, reported The Straits Times.

A day later on Tuesday (March 17), some customers experienced connectivity issues again.

CEO of Singtel Singapore Ng Tian Chong has apologised for the service disruptions, according to media reports.

"We know how important it is to stay connected and recognise the impact these incidents may have had on our customers. This should not have happened. We sincerely apologise," he was quoted as saying.

According to Ng, the March 16 outage started from about 10.30am and needed reconfiguration, "which took time to fully take effect".

4G services for affected customers were restored by about 1.30pm and full 5G service was restored at around 8pm.

Singtel had earlier said there was "no evidence" to suggest it was a cyber-related event.

Addressing the March 17 incident, Ng reportedly explained that the issue of a software bug from a pre-planned IT system upgrade was "not immediately apparent" because of the previous day's disruption.

Some 2,000 users encountered mobile connectivity issues arising from the bug, and a full restoration was completed by around 4pm, he said.

The telco then carried out some network reconfigurations to further stabilise and optimise performance on March 18, during which there was a "brief spike" in network traffic.

The matter was resolved about an hour later.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com