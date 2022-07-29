7 kids, 3 jobs: Breadwinner dies suddenly after asthma attack

For this family, the bad news never seem to end.

Just a month ago, the matriarch of the family died due to old age.

Then on Wednesday (July 27), her son Kamarudin Bin Abdullah, who was still in mourning, collapsed from an asthma attack and died suddenly, leaving behind his wife and seven children.

In just a matter of weeks, Kamarudin's children lost both their father and grandmother.

According to a Facebook post by Rizal Rashid, Kamarudin was working three jobs to support his family.

Rizal said in the post that Kamarudin "has never shirked away from his responsibility as a son, husband and a father".

He added in the post that doctors managed to resuscitate him after he collapsed from an asthma attack but by then his heart had stopped working for a good one hour and "the damage [had] already been done".

Kamarudin, whom his friends and family fondly call Kamal, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday just before midnight, according to the post.

Kamarudin was buried yesterday (July 28) at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, posted a family member on Facebook.

Rizal said he started crowdfunding, with the approval of Kamarudin's wife, to support the grieving family.

In an update on the post, he thanked the public for the "overwhelming support", adding that "donations have been pouring in from various big-hearted individuals".

A separate Facebook post said that they may cease fundraising efforts earlier than expected.

AsiaOne has reached out to Rizal for comment.

On Facebook, various netizens sent their condolences and said that they have already donated money to the family.

Even strangers claimed to have reached out to help the family.

Just last week, a man vomited blood and died in his sleep, leaving behind his mother, who has deformed feet and muscle atrophy.

He had been his mother's caregiver and she relied on him heavily for day-to-day tasks like going to the bathroom.

