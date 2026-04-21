Singapore must uphold 'virtuous cycle' of good policy and politics amid global strain: SM Lee

Good policies do not emerge on their own and require a strong public service working closely with political leaders, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Speaking at the Administrative Service Dinner 2026 on Tuesday (April 21) at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, SM Lee said a high-quality public service is needed to develop and implement policies effectively, alongside ministers who are familiar with policy issues to provide both political input and guidance.

He stressed that while civil servants must remain apolitical, this does not mean being neutral about policy direction.

"You cannot be indifferent as to whether ultimately a policy is decided upon or its opposite," he said, adding that civil servants must have conviction in the policies they help develop and implement.

SM Lee noted that Singapore's system also depends on the stability and consistency in policy direction, which has allowed the civil service and political leadership to develop a close yet proper working relationship over time.

"We – both ministers and civil servants – must maintain this ethos of close partnership, conviction and excellence," he said.

At the event attended by around 300 public service officials, SM Lee also expressed his appreciation for retiring leaders, including Head of Civil Service Leo Yip, who served for 43 years, and Permanent Secretaries Ng Chee Khern and Pang Kin Keong.

SM Lee further emphasised that while good policy exists, its feasibility depends on politics, as governments must be able to secure public support for their decisions.

He cited Singapore's approach of using economic principles and market mechanisms in areas such as public housing, water pricing, GST, and GST vouchers as examples of sound policymaking.

"We have sustained a virtuous cycle of good politics enabling good government. We cannot assume that all this will continue happening on its own — we have to work very hard to keep it going," SM Lee said.

External factors pose new challenges

He also highlighted that Singapore's success has been supported by a favourable global environment over the past 60 years, marked by peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

However, this is changing, with increasing geopolitical tensions, great power rivalry, and weakening global cooperation.

"The world has become less orderly and secure, and more chaotic and unpredictable, war and conflict are now more likely. Life has become much more dangerous for a small country like Singapore," said SM Lee.

"I do not believe the next 60 years will be anything like the last 60. The world is changing fundamentally (and) the international system is under tremendous strain," he added, noting that major powers are increasingly pursuing their own interests.

"All these mean less co-operation on trade and investment, and less prosperity and human welfare all around.

"It will be much harder for the government to deliver prosperity and progress for Singaporeans in this challenging changed environment (as) there is a greater risk that the virtuous cycle will falter."

He then stressed the need for Singapore to continue strengthening its system by drawing on the capabilities of leaders and civil servants, as well as tapping the ideas and energy of its people.

He also called for stronger social cohesion and trust among citizens, leaders, and institutions.

"We must reinforce our social cohesion to tackle difficulties as one united people," he said.

"Only thus can we continue to do the right things for Singapore, and keep Singapore exceptional, safe, and thriving for many years to come.

"The Administrative Service must play your part, and rise to this challenge."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com