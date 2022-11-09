'Adults acting like kids': Lany criticised by netizens for standing on baggage carousel at Changi Airport

American pop rock band Lany might have impressed audiences when they performed at the National Stadium on Monday (Nov 7), but it looks like some netizens weren't too thrilled about their 'stunt' at Changi Airport.

Announcing their arrival in our Little Red Dot before the concert, the band posted an Instagram story showing the two members, Paul Klein and Jake Goss, standing on the moving baggage carousel.

Klein and Goss were in Singapore on their A November to Remember tour and the pair are currently in Jakarta.

The story was reposted on Reddit, where it received plenty of flak from netizens.

"Adults acting like kids...this is what people look for in entertainment nowadays?" questioned one netizen.

On the flipside, others saw it as a harmless act, seeing as no real damage was done.

"Let them have their fun lah," one urged.

Another user suggested that the band might have gotten permission from the airport authorities before filming the video.

AsiaOne has reached out to Changi Airport Group for more information.

Back in August, another man was also caught doing something rather peculiar at Jewel Changi Airport.

A video posted by Singapore Incidents on Facebook showed the man, dressed in a singlet and jeans, washing his face at a water feature in the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The nine-second clip disgusted netizens, who weren't too pleased about the man treating the water feature like his personal toilet.

"He thought it's the fountain of youth," a netizen said.

