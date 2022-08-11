'He thought it's the fountain of youth': Man washes face at water feature in Jewel Changi Airport

The lush greenery and the nature-inspired installations at Jewel Changi Airport are designed to provide tranquillity for visitors there.

But one man also decided to 'cleanse' his body there – by washing his face at a water feature in the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (Aug 10), Singapore Incidents shared a nine-second clip of the incident where the man can be seen reaching out to scoop the water twice before looking sheepishly at the camera.

With the video garnering 28,000 views, netizens in the comments were disgusted that the man had treated the water feature like his personal toilet.

"He thought it's the fountain of youth," a netizen said.

Another netizen compared the water feature at Jewel Changi Airport to the fountains in Vatican City, while another sarcastically remarked that at least the man did not have a shower there.

In past incidents of inconsiderate behaviour at public installations, a man found himself stuck in the Rain Oculus at Marina Bay Sands.

A Facebook video of the incident was shared by Sgfollowall last August, which garnered over 49,000 views.

The man had climbed into the water feature to retrieve his identity card, Shin Min Daily News reported at that time.

And in Jan 2020, a man was caught submerging his body in the cascading pool at Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

Located along Gambas Avenue, visitors have also used the water at the foot bath to cook eggs.

