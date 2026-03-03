Authorised haj travel agents encouraged to adhere to MFA's travel advisory: Association

Muslim travel agents were on Monday (March 2) encouraged by the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (Amtas) to adhere to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) advisory for Singaporeans to defer travel to the Middle East.

In a statement on its Facebook, the association noted that Saudi Arabia is among the 15 countries listed in MFA's advisory.

The association said: "Amtas fully concurs with the deferment advisory issued by MFA. The safety and wellbeing of travellers remain our utmost priority."

It added that member agencies should adhere to the advisory and take the necessary steps to review, postpone, and make appropriate arrangements for affected travel plans.

The association also said that it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide further updates should there be changes to the advisory.

"Amtas remains committed to working closely with the relevant authorities and our member agencies to ensure responsible and prudent travel management during this period," it added.

Some 900 prospective pilgrims are expected to receive their haj visas by March 20, ahead of this year's haj, expected to take place in the last week of May.

