Another pot from supermarket chain cracks, making customer ask: 'For cooking or decoration?'

Is this ceramic pot for cooking or purely for decorative purposes?

This woman wanted to know, after her kitchen appliance broke into two while it was in use.

In a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore page yesterday (Oct 26), Tamz Loh said that she had bought the FairPrice Winnie the Pooh pot at a discount by using redemption points.

Addressing her complaint to FairPrice, the woman said: "Err, may I know if your pot is for cooking or decorative purpose? [I've only] used it less than five times and it broke."

"I've seen someone's exact same pot broke too. Just didn't thought it'd happen to me," the woman lamented, adding that she had used it for less than five times.

While the pot had a retail price of $129.90, Loh bought it by spending $55.90 and had used redemption points.

If that rings a bell, another FairPrice Winnie the Pooh ceramic pot that was also bought at a discounted price was recently damaged under similar circumstances.

And just like the previous incident, Loh's pot also broke while it was heating under the stove, according to the photos shared on Facebook.

Speaking to 8World, Loh shared that she was cooking soup for lunch at that time.

While away in the living room, she recalled hearing "strange noises" coming from the kitchen.

"When I got back, the ceramic pot had cracked and the soup was all over the floor," Loh said, adding her 10-month-old son was not at home at the time.

In the comments from her Facebook post, several netizens questioned if that pot is meant to be used under a stove.

"I was thinking this is just a serving pot," a netizen said.

But Loh pointed out that the box clearly states that the ceramic cooking pot is suitable for gas stoves and had a "high-temperature resistance" of up to 250°C.

AsiaOne has contact Loh and FairPrice for more information.

In August, 35-year-old Arc Chua complained that his Winnie the Pooh pot suddenly broke into two when his mother used it to heat up some claypot tofu.

"All of us were shocked, especially the kids," Chua told AsiaOne then", adding that he was thankful that no one got hurt.

https://www.tiktok.com/@peanutbutter3009/video/7131273954722925825?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7159006373971248641

In response to that incident, FairPrice told AsiaOne that it was "an isolated case".

"It has been the only feedback of such a nature that we have received on this promotional product," the company's spokesperson said then.

The supermarket chain also added then that product safety and integrity are of paramount importance to them.

"We take this very seriously and will work with our suppliers to ensure the products we offer are safe for use," the chain said.

After FairPrice later sent Chua a replacement pot, the latter's "ballsy" mother decided to put it to the test by recreating the same dish.

"If don't dare to use, also wasted right? $129.90 [is] not cheap leh," Chua said in a TikTok video.

