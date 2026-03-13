Vivian Balakrishnan and Asean counterparts discuss Middle East situation, agree to forge 'timely and unified' response

Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia met virtually on Friday (March 13) to discuss the widening conflict in the Middle East and its impact.

The Philippines, this year's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) chair, hosted the meeting as officials weigh impacts and responses to surging oil prices as well as disruptions to shipping, logistics, and trade flows across the region's export-reliant economies.

In a statement to the media the same evening, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Dr Balakrishnan expressed support for the Philippines' efforts to forge a regional response.

The ministry added that Singapore expressed its concern over the situation in the Middle East which has impacted the lives and safety of civilians, including many Asean nationals.

"Minister Balakrishnan highlighted that a protracted conflict would have serious consequences for the world, including Asean.

"He urged all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the statement read.

Turning to the impact on global energy markets and maritime transport routes, MFA said the foreign ministers agreed on the need for "a timely and unified response" by Asean to mitigate the impact of the conflict.

It added that the response would also cover the stability of the Southeast Asia region and the safety of Asean nationals in the Middle East.

The foreign ministers called on all parties of the conflict to avoid escalatory actions and to cease hostilities immediately.

They also called on the parties to resolve their differences through diplomacy and dialogue in the interest of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

MFA said Singapore will continue to monitor developments in the Middle East closely. It also committed to working with its Asean partners to assist Singaporean and other Asean nationals affected by the conflict.

Over two repatriation flights operated by Singapore Airlines — on March 7 and March 8, and two evacuation flights flown by the Republic of Singapore Air Force — on March 10 and March 12 — Singapore had offered available seats to nationals from Asean countries.

The ministry said that this is "in the spirit of solidarity", noting that other countries have assisted Singaporeans in returning home in past crises.

[[nid:731412]]

editor@asiaone.com