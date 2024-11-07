AstraZeneca to open new $2b facility in Tuas by 2029, promises 800 jobs

AstraZeneca's new $2 billion facility in Tuas, when completed in 2029, will be the company's first end-to-end antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) production site globally.

Unlike conventional chemotherapy drugs which are unable to distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells, ADCs are next-generation treatments that deliver highly potent cancer-killing agents directly to cancer cells through a targeted antibody.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday (Nov 7), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said that the new facility will "be a significant boost to Singapore's biopharmaceutical industry" and will help build up Singapore’s competitive advantage in ADC manufacturing .

He added that “this facility will provide a shot in the arm for Singapore’s biopharmaceutical industry with world-leading ADC technological capabilities”.

AstraZeneca’s 58-acre (about the size of 31 football fields) greenfield facility in Tuas South will incorporate all four steps of the manufacturing process in one site, and it will also utilise artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

The facility is targeted to be operationally ready by 2029.

Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca Sir Pascal Soriot said: "Singapore also has a well-deserved reputation in complex manufacturing, backed by a strong pool of talent which makes it one of the most attractive investment locations in the world."

He added that there are plans to hire over 800 employees in Singapore for highly-skilled positions in engineering, technical services and global supply chain management.

To ensure the availability of manufacturing talent with the right capabilities and skillsets, the government will also work with biopharmaceutical companies to enable Singaporeans to acquire new skills that are needed for the emerging demand, said DPM Gan.

Citing the example of Workforce Singapore’s career conversion programme for biomedical manufacturing professionals and manufacturing operators, DPM Gan said that it will equip trainees with skills to take on new roles in the field of biopharmaceutical manufacturing such as biotechnologists and production engineers.



When ready in 2029, AstraZeneca’s facility will be net-zero in carbon emissions from the first day of operations. This aligns with Singapore’s push towards sustainable manufacturing and the commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Singapore is home to over 60 manufacturing facilities across a wide range of products, ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredients to bulk biologics, cell therapies and drug products, according to data from the Economic Development Board in October.

These facilities also employ more than 9,000 workers.

The biomedical sector contributed 2.3 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product and produced about $39 billion worth of goods for the global market in 2022.

