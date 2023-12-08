Baby can't wait: Woman delivers baby in car while en route to hospital

Three minutes - that's how long more it would have taken for the woman to reach the hospital, but her baby couldn't wait.

The 30-year-old gave birth in the back seat of a private hire car while making her way to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Wednesday (Dec 6), Shin Min Daily News reported.

Although her due date was next week, she started experiencing contractions at about 7am.

"I asked my husband to send our two other children to school first, and then we'd head to the hospital together.

"About two hours later, I couldn't wait anymore, so I booked a ride to the hospital," she told Shin Min.

As the woman lives in Choa Chu Kang, a car ride to KK Women's and Children's Hospital would take about 40 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

However, her journey was delayed by morning peak-hour traffic.

Along the way, the woman noted that her labour pains were getting worse and started getting more worried.

"I was in pain, nervous and scared. I was worried about the well-being of my baby if I were to give birth while on the road," she said.

Sensing her discomfort, the driver told the pregnant woman to remain calm and lie down in the back seat.

Three minutes away from reaching her destination, the woman felt her baby's head popping out, and ended up giving birth in the back seat of the car.

"I was stunned and could only hold on to my baby," she recalled.



"The driver quickly parked the car at the hospital so I could take a rest while he looked for medical staff."

Moments later, medical staff arrived and helped her cut the umbilical cord.

After checking on her baby, they transferred her onto a stretcher before admitting her to the hospital.

Life in transit

Last month, taxi driver Benny Yeo picked up Yutaro Kitahara and his wife from Bishan and was supposed to drive them to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, The Straits Times reported.

It was just a 10-minute trip - but among the first few things he heard while ferrying the couple was that the baby's head was coming out.

Soon after, he heard the wailing of a baby, which made him "very happy".

"That was when I knew that the baby was very safe. The mother was also talking to the father, so I knew she was also doing very well. She was very brave," said the veteran taxi driver.

Although the incident created a mess for him in the back seat, Yeo told The Straits Times that he had no regrets taking the job.

"The sense of duty is part and parcel of the job. The most important thing is I managed to take both mother and child safely to the hospital," he said.

