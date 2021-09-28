Badge man? Shopper with mask under nose confronts woman filming him in supermarket

A man wearing a cap was filmed confronting a woman who called him out for not wearing his mask properly in an unidentified supermarket.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on Sunday (Sept 26), the man was seen squaring up to a woman dressed in black, while yelling, “I got my mask up. What’s your problem?” He then said: "Mind your own f**king business."

Facing an unidentifiable woman who was filming him, the man, who had his mask under his nose, repeated that he had his mask on.

“That’s all you gotta [sic] do. That’s your hobby isn’t it,” he said.

The man then turned back to the woman in black who told him to wear his mask properly, before pointing in her direction and yelling “healthy eggs”.

In the caption, the video contributor shared that the man “claimed he’s very rich”, and alleged that he threatened the woman with violence and asked "where's her badge" if she was an officer.

In the comments, reactions are mixed.

While some netizens criticised his conduct towards the women, others felt that the man was unfairly depicted in the video.

Some netizens have called him "Badge man". This is a reference to the "MBS badge woman" who was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail for failing to wear a mask on numerous occasions at public places, including the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort.

Wearing a mask that fits snugly on the face is essential to keep any germs or viruses out. Mask wearers have to ensure pressing down the wire on the nose bridge and pull open the mask so that it covers the chin.

Also, wearers have to ensure the mask covers the entire nose, or it'll defeat the purpose of wearing a mask for protection against respiratory fluids, which is how the virus spreads.

