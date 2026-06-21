Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min ties knot with ex-swimmer Pang Sheng Jun: 'I fell for your heart'

Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min and ex national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun got hitched in a sweet church ceremony on Saturday (June 20).

Over 200 guests, including present and former national athletes, turned up at Living Hope Methodist Church for the wedding solemnisation, reported The Straits Times.

Videos of the occasion reposted by the newlyweds on their Instagram Stories show them entering the venue, to the applause of attendees, and sharing a wedding kiss after being pronounced husband and wife.

In one clip, Pang is seen dabbing away tears as Yeo was walked down the aisle by her father.

At the ceremony, Yeo reportedly told her husband that "I fell for your heart", and that he is "sweet with your words, but even more with your actions".

"I love how we show up for each other without expecting anything in return. With each obstacle, we overcame, our love, understanding, and respect for each other only grew."

Pang said to his wife that she gave him a safe space to express himself, according to The Straits Times.

"I'm always very blur, but thank you for loving me in the way you do, and I'm really excited for our next journey together with Christ in the centre."

The couple, who have been dating for six years, announced their engagement in an Instagram post last December, with Yeo saying, "Yes to you. Yes to forever."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com