Baey Yam Keng, in charge of active mobility at Transport Ministry, suffers 'light abrasions' after being knocked down by bicycle

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng suffered "light abrasions" after an incident with a cyclist during a run on Monday (Nov 24) morning.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), Baey said that he was crossing a one-way road in his neighbourhood when he "bumped into" a female cyclist who was travelling in the wrong direction.

"I checked out the direction to my right where traffic may be coming and proceeded to run across the road when there were no vehicles in sight.

"However, I didn't realise that there was a road cyclist coming from my left. I couldn't stop in time and bumped into her. I fell and landed on my right knee. She toppled but managed not to fall," added the minister of state.

Baey noted that a tall bush by the road may have blocked the cyclist's view of him, adding that the cyclist was apologetic.

"Although she was riding against the traffic flow, I accepted that it's really a very quiet road in the estate and she really couldn't see my in advance," added Baey.

The minister of state is in charge of active mobility at the Ministry of Transport and frequently covers topics such as enforcement against non-compliant active mobility devices and footpath safety.

Reflecting on the incident, Baey quipped that he should have been more careful and checked out both directions before crossing the road.

"Sometimes, accidents happen due to lapses of attention or oversights. I think both of us had to bear some responsibility," said Baey.

Under the Road Traffic Act, cyclists are not allowed to ride on a road against the flow of traffic.

Those found guilty of riding against the flow of traffic, failing to conform to traffic light signals, or riding without due regard for the safety of others may be liable to a fine of up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

[[nid:719695]]

editor@asiaone.com