'Beautiful women' allegedly soliciting customers, offering sex services at Kranji 'jungle brothel'

A forested area near Kranji MRT station has become the turf of illegal sex workers offering their services to migrant workers.

A car factory employee surnamed Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that he was walking through the woodland on his way to work last weekend when he spotted two tall "beautiful women" standing at the entrance of a trail next to a drain.

"They ogled me and even waved and called me over. It's obvious they're soliciting customers," said the man.

He added that he often sees migrant workers loitering around the area at night and believes there is a hidden brothel in the jungle.

Acting on the tip-off on Thursday (Sept 12), a Shin Min reporter retraced Zhang's route and found a migrant worker standing by the drain at about 9pm. The worker was seen looking around him and appeared to be waiting for someone.

The reporter returned at about 10pm and saw migrant workers surrounding two "beautiful women" wearing low-cut tops and tight bottoms. Subsequently, one of the "women" and a worker headed into the bushes.

When asked if the pair were providing "special services", the other "woman" initially denied it but later admitted to doing so, also revealing that they were actually "men dressed in women's clothes".

Replying to the reporter's concern on whether it was "safe", the sex worker immediately took out a condom.

"You don't need to worry; we provide condoms for free. We won't provide service without condoms."

Each transaction cost $20 and the deed would be done in the bushes behind, added the worker.

At that time, there were four or five migrant workers waiting in the bushes, according to the Chinese paper.

The Shin Min reporter revisited the area on Friday morning and found a narrow man-made trail a short distance away from where the migrant workers were waiting at the previous night.

The trail leads to a small area littered with used tissues, nearly a hundred condoms and numerous soft drink cans and alcohol bottles.

Two pieces of tarp were spotted at one corner, with condoms scattered around the surrounding vegetation.

ALSO READ: Brothel in disguise? 4 women nabbed for prostitution at Holland Village 'spa'

lim.kewei@asiaone.com