Feast for stargazers: Beaver Moon and Taurids meteor shower combo to sparkle Singapore's night sky on Nov 5

Stargazers are in for a treat on Nov 5 when the Beaver Moon, along with the ongoing Taurids meteor shower, illuminate Singapore's night sky.

The Beaver Moon's appearance comes about four weeks after the Harvest Moon on Oct 7.

The Science Centre Observatory said that the Beaver Moon, named after the North American Beaver, will reach peak brightness on Nov 5 after 7.30pm.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the supermoon derived its name from a variety of traditions and folklore in native American and European cultures.

These include an explanation that beavers prepare for winter during this period, and fur trappers set their traps during this time.

The final supermoon of the year — the Cold Moon — is on Dec 4 which, as its name suggests, signals the start of cold days and nights for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.

Taurids meteor shower

Stargazers will also be treated to another cosmic spectacle on Nov 5.

The ongoing Taurids meteor shower will peak next month, with the Southern Taurids peaking at around 9pm on Nov 5, while the Northern Taurids is expected to reach their peak at 8pm on Nov 9.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, the Taurids are made up of two separate beams originating from the constellation Taurus, or the Bull, near the bright star Alderbaran and the Pleiades star cluster.

The meteors, which often move slowly and brightly, can produce occasional fireballs.

If the skies are clear, observers may catch up to 10 meteors per hour.

They are best viewed between midnight and 4am, when Taurus is highest in the sky.

Stargazers can head to dark, open areas such as beaches, reservoirs and parks to view the spectacle.

