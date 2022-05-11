Bentley filmed pushing security guard at Red Swastika School: Driver and son to be charged

SINGAPORE - Two men will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11) over an incident in which a driver allegedly used his Bentley to push a 62-year-old security guard outside Red Swastika School in Bedok.

The police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint news release on Tuesday (May 10) that they will be charging two men, the 61-year-old driver and his son, the 28-year-old car owner, for their suspected involvement in the incident that occurred on Jan 11.

The police received a report of the case at 11.40am on the day of the incident and arrested the driver for a rash act causing hurt at about 3.35pm.

"Subsequent investigations by police and LTA revealed that the vehicle's number plate was purportedly altered, and the driver had driven the vehicle without insurance coverage," said the police.

The driver will be charged in court with rash act causing hurt and driving a vehicle without insurance coverage.

His son will be charged with altering the licence plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

11jan2022 0730hrs Red Swastika School bedok north ave 3 #SMP19J bentley with invalid record at one motoring tried to... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, January 10, 2022

The incident was captured in a video that went viral online.

It showed a white Bentley inching forward and pushing a security officer outside the school, after the car was prevented from entering.

In a statement in January, the police said the security guard suffered minor injuries.

For rash act causing hurt, offenders face a jail term up of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Those found to have altered their vehicles’ licence plate number face a jail term of up to one year, or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The offence of using or permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Offenders will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

