Biker-style proposal: Man pops question to girlfriend while riding through road tunnel

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a damper on the wedding plans of many couples in Singapore, but one man was determined to give his girlfriend something to remember for life.

With their wedding date postponed, Hasan Sanny roped in his friends to plan a biker-style proposal for his beloved.

In a Facebook post on Sept 2, he shared a video clip of how they pulled off the surprise.

As the couple rode through a road tunnel, Hasan's biker friends slowly cut in front of them, the backs of their shirts unveiling the message "Marry me?"

Popping the question to his girlfriend who was riding pillion, he retrieved a ring from inside his jacket and put it on her finger with a big smile.

Mission accomplished, he gave his friends a big thumbs-up for their help.

The group of friends later took a photo where the happy couple were seen sporting "Yes, I do" on matching shirts.

The post soon went viral on Facebook, garnering over 100,000 views and more than 500 comments.

Congratulatory messages poured in, with many netizens commenting on how sweet and creative the proposal was. A few others said they were inspired by the idea.

While it might be a romantic gesture, several concerned netizens reminded Hasan to ride his motorcycle safely.

After all, motorists should keep their eyes on the road, because safety always comes first.

