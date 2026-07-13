Woman surprises husband with motorbike for his birthday: 'Should I buy one for you?'

A woman pulled off the ultimate birthday surprise when her husband thought he was simply checking out a parked motorcycle — until she revealed it was his present.

In a series of four videos shared by TikTok user @wantheone on that platform on Saturday (July 11), the woman decided to surprise her husband with a shiny blue ride.

The first video begins with the couple riding a multi-storey carpark lift to level 4A.

After exiting, the woman pretends to notice the bike, which appears to be a Yamaha YZF-R3, and asks her husband if it's the same model he had mentioned previously.

She then approaches the stationary bike while asking her husband, "This one what bike ah?"

She then adds, "This is actually your birthday present, you know?" before quickly playing it off with: "Do you like it? Should I buy one like this for you?"

Trying to keep the surprise under wraps, she tells him she's filming the interaction so she can remember what kind of motorcycle he likes.

Her husband appears unconvinced and while still processing what she's saying, he responds with a bewildered, "Huh?"

As he walks continues to inspect the bike, the woman takes out the keys and reveals that she has already bought it for him.

The man freezes in shock, seemingly unable to process the surprise. The wife then encourages him to turn on the ignition and test out the bike.

The man appears overjoyed as the motorcycle starts up and he tests the throttle. The clip ends with him walking over to his wife to embrace her in a hug.

The couple did not say if the bike was new. However, checks by AsiaOne show that a new one retails for about $22,800 with COE, while a second-hand model is listed on Carousell for around $6,800 with about two years of COE left.

One of the videos has garnered over 154,000 views and more than 4,600 likes as of Monday afternoon.

Many netizens took the comments to wish the man a happy birthday while others responded in envy.

One netizen told the man to treat his wife well, to which the man quipped: "My wife is actually my greatest present."

A few netizens wondered whether the motorcycle had been fully paid or if the man's birthday present was "to start paying installments". In response, the man clarified that his wife had already paid for the bike in full.

"Congratulations! I'm envious.. On my birthday, my wife bought herself a car and a driver — I'm currently driving it and I am the driver assigned by my wife," joked another netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to TikTok user @wantheone for comment.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com