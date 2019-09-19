Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

It's been more than a week since a dreary grey smog blanketed our city, and to say it has made our days rather gloomy is probably a vast understatement.

Especially not after the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in Singapore crossed 180 on Wednesday (Sept 18) morning.

Thankfully, we don't have to suffer in silence while shrouded in this breathtaking haze. We can now sing the blues without feeling the blues with these creative parodies.

If you're able to sing despite your itchy throats and incessant coughs, that is.

<Reader's Contribution by Kong> These people very creative to make a song about the haze.

Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

The tune to top our grey list is none other than the Haze Song.

This song was actually first released back in 2013 when the PSI readings went over 400. While the current air quality isn't as bad as it was then, it doesn't make the song any less relevant today.

When I smell you,
I feel so cham (troubled)
When I breathe you,
My health is harmed

Set to the tune of Andy Gibb and Victoria Principal's All I Have To Do Is Dream, we can't help but dream of brighter days while singing to this now-cheerless song.

It would seem we're not the only ones singing along too. The video has gotten over 81,000 views since it was posted on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff at the time of writing. Netizens just couldn't stop praising the sheer beauty of the singer's snarky humour.

After putting the song on loop, we'd admit we're pretty into it.

Following hot on the heels of The Haze Song is Haze Bro! by Steven Bones Everything.

It's aptly dubbed the nation's theme song of the month by a Facebook user called Hencher Verdadero. The catchy beats and repetitive lyrics definitely has us all chorusing along from behind our masks.

The melody is reminiscent of The Banana Boat Song from the 1950s.

Just like haze, it truly is a timeless classic.

In the spirit of the upcoming Christmas holidays (albeit still a couple of months away), we can't possibly leave out this morose jingle.

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Haze is presented by Alvin Oon, the director of the Peranakan Sayang performing arts group.

"Oh, it's an annual affair when the haze comes. Our skies are grey, our throats feel dry." He narrates in the interlude, "We cough and it irritates our eyes. We have breathing problems and yes, it gives us a headache too."

Perhaps there's no better way to air our grievances than to describe it as it is.

If that's not enough to blow your worries away, you could always check out this Spotify playlist named Hazed & Confused.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
haze music Facebook

TRENDING

Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Three others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites
3 others in Singapore targeted through hitmen-for-hire sites
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
Man escorted off Scoot plane by auxiliary police at Changi Airport after refusing to follow instructions
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat &amp; other haze-related symptoms
TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank &#039;pranks&#039; on diving trip in Philippines
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines

LIFESTYLE

6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
I spent $800 on air purifiers to beat the haze and this is why you should
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don&#039;t know about
A day out: 10 unknown things to do in the east of Singapore even Easties don't know about

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo

SERVICES