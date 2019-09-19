Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

It's been more than a week since a dreary grey smog blanketed our city, and to say it has made our days rather gloomy is probably a vast understatement.

Especially not after the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in Singapore crossed 180 on Wednesday (Sept 18) morning.

Thankfully, we don't have to suffer in silence while shrouded in this breathtaking haze. We can now sing the blues without feeling the blues with these creative parodies.

If you're able to sing despite your itchy throats and incessant coughs, that is.

<Reader's Contribution by Kong> These people very creative to make a song about the haze. Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, 17 September 2019

The tune to top our grey list is none other than the Haze Song.

This song was actually first released back in 2013 when the PSI readings went over 400. While the current air quality isn't as bad as it was then, it doesn't make the song any less relevant today.

When I smell you,

I feel so cham (troubled)

When I breathe you,

My health is harmed

Set to the tune of Andy Gibb and Victoria Principal's All I Have To Do Is Dream, we can't help but dream of brighter days while singing to this now-cheerless song.

It would seem we're not the only ones singing along too. The video has gotten over 81,000 views since it was posted on Facebook by All Singapore Stuff at the time of writing. Netizens just couldn't stop praising the sheer beauty of the singer's snarky humour.

After putting the song on loop, we'd admit we're pretty into it.

Following hot on the heels of The Haze Song is Haze Bro! by Steven Bones Everything.

It's aptly dubbed the nation's theme song of the month by a Facebook user called Hencher Verdadero. The catchy beats and repetitive lyrics definitely has us all chorusing along from behind our masks.

The melody is reminiscent of The Banana Boat Song from the 1950s.

Just like haze, it truly is a timeless classic.

In the spirit of the upcoming Christmas holidays (albeit still a couple of months away), we can't possibly leave out this morose jingle.

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Haze is presented by Alvin Oon, the director of the Peranakan Sayang performing arts group.

"Oh, it's an annual affair when the haze comes. Our skies are grey, our throats feel dry." He narrates in the interlude, "We cough and it irritates our eyes. We have breathing problems and yes, it gives us a headache too."

Perhaps there's no better way to air our grievances than to describe it as it is.

If that's not enough to blow your worries away, you could always check out this Spotify playlist named Hazed & Confused.

