Body shaming or not? Singaporeans clash over TikToker's video on food delivery

With over 33,000 followers and 1.2 million likes, Faris Samri's skits are a hit on TikTok. But his video on food delivery has left Singaporeans clashing online — asking whether his brand of comedy has crossed the line.

In a now-deleted video titled If Food Delivery Riders Had No Filter, the 29-year-old, playing the role of a deliveryman, said to a customer: "I one day see you three times already leh, ah pui [sic]."

According to Wiktionary, ah pui is a Singlish expression for a fat person, often used in a negative way.

While the customer, who was not shown on-screen, argued that he has been working out and "got nothing to lose", Faris said: "You got a lot of weight to lose.

"Wah, if I'm your lift right [sic], I confirm cry already," he added.

The 40-second clip sparked outrage in many netizens, who called it out on Friday (Nov 5) for encouraging body shaming — which is the action or practice of expressing humiliation about another person’s body shape or size. This included rapper Subhas Nair, who was charged in court on Nov 1 for attempting to promote ill will between religious and ethnic groups.

Your resident bodyshamer, @frsmri

Some people will do anything for attention. On top of the vile, unfunny jokes, this is a gross misrepresentation of food delivery riders and the honest, hard work they do. pic.twitter.com/zeKpaoeeRP — ROB THE RICH (@subhas_music) November 5, 2021

i am so angry at how people/influencers like faris samri uses someone else's pain and sufferings and make a joke out of it and when he is being called out, he just "on to the next video". i am not even asking for apology because that's easy. he is not even taking accountability. — doda (@dodziiee) November 7, 2021

Other netizens defended Faris, with some calling the rapper to "learn to take a joke".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Acknowledging that the video "has caused more harm than laughs", Faris wrote on Twitter: "Vid [sic] removed. On to the next video."

Vid removed.

Caused more harm than laughs.

On to the next video. — Faris Samri (@frsmri) November 6, 2021

In February 2020, local influencer Wendy Cheng (better known as Xiaxue) faced similar backlash after she spoke out against glamourising people who are morbidly obese.

