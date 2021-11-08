Body shaming or not? Singaporeans clash over TikToker's video on food delivery

Ching Shi Jie
AsiaOne
In a now-deleted video on TikTok, Faris Samri played the role of a food delivery rider.
With over 33,000 followers and 1.2 million likes, Faris Samri's skits are a hit on TikTok. But his video on food delivery has left Singaporeans clashing online — asking whether his brand of comedy has crossed the line.

In a now-deleted video titled If Food Delivery Riders Had No Filter, the 29-year-old, playing the role of a deliveryman, said to a customer: "I one day see you three times already leh, ah pui [sic]."

According to Wiktionary, ah pui is a Singlish expression for a fat person, often used in a negative way.

While the customer, who was not shown on-screen, argued that he has been working out and "got nothing to lose", Faris said: "You got a lot of weight to lose.

"Wah, if I'm your lift right [sic], I confirm cry already," he added.  

The 40-second clip sparked outrage in many netizens, who called it out on Friday (Nov 5) for encouraging body shaming — which is the action or practice of expressing humiliation about another person’s body shape or size. This included rapper Subhas Nair, who was charged in court on Nov 1 for attempting to promote ill will between religious and ethnic groups. 

Other netizens defended Faris, with some calling the rapper to "learn to take a joke". 

Acknowledging that the video "has caused more harm than laughs", Faris wrote on Twitter: "Vid [sic] removed. On to the next video."

In February 2020, local influencer Wendy Cheng (better known as Xiaxue) faced similar backlash after she spoke out against glamourising people who are morbidly obese.

