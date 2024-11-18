'Bomb victims' treated, 'hostages' freed in ITE College West counter-terrorism exercise

The peace at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West was shattered when a loud blast rocked the car park at 11am.

Sensing that his presence was discovered, a "suicide bomber" detonated his backpack containing an improvised explosive device, injuring six students who were heading to class.

Shortly after the "attack", several students, who are Civil Defence Lionhearters, rushed to the scene and tended to the wounded.

Trained in improvised first aid and emergency skills by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they used items such as belts and ties to stop the bleeding before SCDF officers arrived.

The Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Ground Response Force and the Emergency Response Team from Jurong Police Division were also activated to the scene.

The drama on Monday (Nov 18) was part of the counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness exercise code-named Exercise Heartbeat.

The exercise was organised by the SPF, supported by SCDF, in collaboration with ITE College West and Public-Private Partnership Infrastructure Management, which is the premise owner of ITE College West campus.

More than 40 participants from the police and SCDF, as well as ITE College West students and staff were involved in the live drill on the campus at Choa Chu Kang.

Decked out in tactical gear, police officers also subdued several gun-wielding "terrorists" who took several students who were playing basketball as "hostages".

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who observed the exercise, said it is held within a school premise to ensure that youths are aware of the roles they can play during terror threats.

"These student volunteers showed us how crucial it is to pick up skills like improvised first aid skills, so that we are able to help in a timely manner in the event of an attack or any emergency incident," he added.

Speaking to the media, ITE College West student Daryl Chin said that he is honoured to be part of the "special" exercise as a Civil Defence Lionhearter.

"I was trying to calm myself down and see what was this whole situation about - how am I going to administer first aid and what should I look out for," said the 19-year-old, who started volunteering a year ago.

Civil Defence Lionhearters are also taught cardiopulmonary resuscitation and firefighting skills by the SCDF to provide first-level response during on-campus incidents.

"I'm [now] able to help someone in the case of a real attack…. because of such exercises [and training] that the SCDF have given us," Chin added.

The exercise comes after a Catholic priest was stabbed while conducting evening mass at St Joseph's Church on Nov 9.

Two members of the church's congregation were commended for helping to disarm and detain the assailant until the police arrived at the scene.

When asked if there are plans to hold counter-terrorism drills in places of worship, Faishal said that the Home Team work closely with their community partners to raise the level of emergency preparedness.

These include through Community Response Roundtables and "ground-deployment" exercises such as Exercise Heartbeat, where past iterations were held at a shopping mall, integrated hub One Punggol, a university campus and in Sentosa.

"We will continue such efforts so that Singaporeans will be very prepared… [emergency preparedness] is a work-in-progress and we get better when we do it together," he added.

