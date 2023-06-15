Boss moves: Drivers of Singapore cars spotted moving barricades to cut queue at Causeway

While no one likes a queue cutter, some people still do it anyway.

In a Facebook video uploaded on June 14, a black Singapore-registered Mercedes was seen slipping through a gap in the barricades separating the lanes over at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex heading towards Johor.

After he went over to the other side, he got out of his car and waved at the driver behind him, supposedly to thank him.

In the video, he could be seen taking a road cone, which he presumably moved to let his car pass through, and places it back at the barricade gap.

"Power," said the video caption.

In another Facebook post uploaded on the same day, the driver of a Singapore-registered blue Honda Fit was seen doing something similar near CIQ too.

The driver had used the bus lane to cut the queue but when he wanted to filter back to the car lane, he realised that there was a barricade blocking his way.

He then got out of his car and shifted the barricade aside. He then drove back into the car lane.

In the comments, some angry netizens condemned the drivers' behaviour, with some even saying that they should be banned from entering JB.

Facebook/Screengrab/JB Tracer: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report

But one chose to be more empathetic and said that one of the drivers may have been in a rush because of an emergency.

Facebook/Screengrab/JB Tracer: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report

Viaduct to Woodlands Checkpoint marked with double white lines

Back in April, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that the two lanes on the viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint will be demarcated with continuous double white lines between them.

This was done as ICA had observed that drivers would use the motorcycle lane to jump ahead of the queue of cars along the viaduct waiting to enter the checkpoint for immigration clearance.

This in turn added to the congestion at the checkpoint and increased travel time for travellers.

ICA also said then that enforcement cameras have been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that violate traffic rules by crossing the double white lines. Those caught would face a fine of $150 and four demerit points.

