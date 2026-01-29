Budget 2026: PM Wong to deliver statement on Feb 12 at 3.30pm

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2026 Budget statement at 3.30pm on Feb 12.

PM Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance, will be addressing the nation in Parliament.

Budget 2026 will be the first Budget since the General Election last May and Cabinet changes were made.

Members of the public can watch the livestream on AsiaOne's Budget 2026 microsite to be launched on Feb 5.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 27), PM Wong said that the government will address issues of public concern at Budget 2026.

"We have heard your aspirations and also your concerns about the uncertain external environment, the impact of technology and AI on jobs and also on cost pressures that you face," he said in the 38-second video.

After the Budget statement is delivered, members of the public can submit their views through the same channels used to share views and suggestions for Budget 2026.

The government's feedback and engagement unit, Reach, will also be holding three in-person Budget conversations in English, Mandarin, and Malay, on Feb 19, Mar 18 and Mar 24, respectively.

