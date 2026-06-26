Police investigate van driver seen crashing into motorcycle in Bukit Batok

The police are investigating a 59-year-old male van driver after he crashed into a motorcycle at a red light stop in Bukit Batok on Thursday (June 25) morning.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared with SG Road Vigilante shows the two vehicles travelling along Bukit Batok Road towards Choa Chu Kang Road at about 7.30am.

As the two vehicles near the junction of Pavilion Circle, the light turns amber and the motorcycle is observed to be slowing down.

Meanwhile, the van is seen travelling straight and no brake light was observed.

It then crashes into the motorcycle, sending the motorcyclist tumbling onto the road, while the van continues moving forward for a short distance before coming to a stop on the rightmost lane of the three-lane road.

The motorcyclist is seen trying to get up as passers-by come forward to render assistance.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 36-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police added that the van driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Road safety has been in the spotlight after traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on Feb 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that the Ministry of Home Affairs and TP are considering further measures to enhance road safety and will make further announcements in due course.

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editor@asiaone.com