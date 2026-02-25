MHA and Traffic Police mull 'further measures' amid annual average of 18k careless driving, 190 dangerous driving cases since 2021

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Traffic Police (TP) are considering further measures to enhance road safety and will make further announcements in due course, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, was responding to a parliamentary question on Wednesday (Feb 25) by Member of Parliament Louis Chua.

Chua, who represents Sengkang GRC, had asked the minister for the number of dangerous driving and careless driving offences in each year since 2021.

He also asked what additional measures the Government will take to address such offences, given its stated "zero tolerance" for road traffic fatality rates.

In his reply, Shanmugam said that in the five-year period between 2021 and 2025, TP recorded an annual average of about 190 dangerous driving and close to 18,000 careless driving offences.

He explained that the Government adopts a four-pronged approach to road safety involving enforcement, penalties, public education, and road infrastructure.

The minister cited the activation of speed enforcement function in some red light cameras, and the deployment of new traffic violation enforcement cameras at certain accident-prone areas and locations where offences are frequently reported as examples.

According to TP, the traffic violation enforcement cameras can detect traffic offences such as violations of directional signs, illegal U-turns, crossing double white lines and stopping in yellow boxes.

Since Jan 1, 2026, fines and demerit points for speeding violations have also been increased.

Shanmugam also said that further measures to enhance road safety are being considered by the Ministry of Home Affairs and TP, adding that they will be announced when ready.

The police are expected to release the annual road traffic situation report for 2025 later this month.

