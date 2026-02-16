Pedestrian, 17, taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Panjang

A 17-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital on the eve of Chinese New Year (Feb 16) after she was knocked down by a car in Bukit Panjang.

The accident happened at about 1.35pm along Petir Road, outside Hillion Mall.

Motorists who passed the scene said in a chat group that there was a traffic build-up in the area due to the accident.

A picture of the incident shared to the chat group showed paramedics attending to the teen on the road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the accident involved the teenager and a car, and that she was taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In the first half of 2025, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 8.9 per cent to 3,818 cases, up from 3,507 in the same period in 2024.

To curb speeding violations and speeding-related incidents, stiffer penalties came into effect from Jan 1 this year.

After the revised demerit points and higher composition fines come into effect, the demerit points awarded for speeding offences will start from six points — up from four — while the composition fines will start from $200 — up from $150.

[[nid:729998]]

editor@asiaone.com