Temporary route diversion for 18 bus services due to Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat

A total of 18 bus services will be temporarily diverted from their usual routes due to lane and road closures for the upcoming 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat on Thursday (Dec 4).

In a public transport service announcement posted on its website, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that 18 bus services - 36, 70M, 97, 97e, 106, 111, 133, 502, 518, 666, 671, 672, 673, 675, 676, 677, 678, and 857 - will skip one bus stop along Temasek Avenue from 10pm on Dec 3 to 11.59pm on Dec 4.

The bus stop with code 02171 is located opposite The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

Security arrangements and restrictions around The Ritz-Carlton

The police have also announced security arrangements, including restriction on all aerial activities from 9am to 5.30pm on Dec 4.

During the period of restriction, all aerial activities, including the flying of kites and unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones, inside and into the declared area, are also prohibited.

Members of the public are advised to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where aerial and unmanned aircraft activities are prohibited or requires a permit.

Security checks will also be conducted in the vicinity of the hotel.

Members of the public are advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police.

