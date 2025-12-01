Roads near Ritz-Carlton to be closed during Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat on Dec 4

Singapore and Malaysia will hold their 12th annual leaders' retreat at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on Thursday (Dec 4).

The Singapore-Malaysia leaders' retreat is a platform for the two prime ministers to set the overall direction for bilateral cooperation, and identify new ways to deliver tangible benefits to Singaporeans and Malaysians.

During the last retreat held from Jan 6 to 7 in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed the progress of the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project.

In a media statement on Monday (Dec 1), the police said that they will conduct security checks in the vicinity of the hotel.

Members of the public are advised to comply strictly with the instructions of the police. Any non-compliance will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, police added.

They also announced the closure of the following roads and lanes:

Temasek Avenue (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard);

Right two lanes of Raffles Boulevard towards Republic Boulevard (between lamp post 12F to 19F);

Extreme right lane of Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Road (between lamp post 3 and Bayfront Avenue); and

Right two lanes of Raffles Avenue towards Stamford Road (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 14F).

In addition to the roads and lane closures, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will also establish a temporary restricted area above the hotel from 9am to 5.30pm on Dec 4.

During the period of restriction, all aerial activities, including the flying of kites and unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones inside and into the declared area, are also prohibited.

Members of the public are advised to check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities is prohibited or requires a permit.

Those found guilty of breaching the restriction may be fined up to $20,000.

