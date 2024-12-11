Crossing the border by bus? You can use QR code to clear immigration from Dec 16

From Dec 16, travellers arriving or departing Singapore by bus will be able to clear immigration without their passports.

QR code clearance will be rolled out progressively at all automated lanes and special assistance lanes at the bus halls of Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a media release on Wednesday (Dec 11).

The implementation of the passport-less clearance system, which will start at Tuas Checkpoint, is targeted to be completed at both checkpoints by mid-January 2025.

This follows trials that were conducted at selected lanes of the checkpoints' bus halls in end-November. The trials recorded over 48,000 travellers as of Dec 1.

Feedback collected from these travellers enabled ICA to fine-tune and improve the QR code clearance experience, the authority said.

With the implementation of the system, all bus passengers including wheelchair users can generate a unique QR code on the MyICA mobile app and clear immigration at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Family groups of up to four travellers can also generate a single QR code to clear immigration, which ICA said can shave up to 40 seconds off their travel time.

First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from their previous trip will need to present their passport to clear immigration. They can use QR code clearance on their subsequent trips.

"We urge all travellers at the land checkpoints to use the QR code for faster and more convenient immigration clearance," said the authority.

"Those using a group QR code should ensure that the passport details stored in the group QR code tally with those seeking immigration clearance."

ICA also encouraged travellers to present the QR code via the MyICA mobile app instead of using printed or screenshot copies.

With the full implementation of QR code clearance at the bus halls, all travellers passing through land checkpoints can clear Singapore immigration without their passports.

Passport-less immigration clearance at Marina Bay Cruise Centre

From Dec 16, travellers at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) can also expect shorter queues and waiting time when clearing immigration as ICA will implement token-less clearance at the centre.

Singapore residents (Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders) arriving and departing at MBCCS can clear immigration using their facial and iris biometrics.

Foreign travellers can also clear immigration without their passports when departing Singapore.

Token-less clearance will be progressively implemented at the remaining sea checkpoints, said ICA.

Even as Singapore moves towards passport-less immigration clearance, the authority urged travellers to still bring their physical passports to clear immigration at their destination countries.

ICA may also require some travellers to produce their passport for verification.

