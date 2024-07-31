Passport-free immigration clearance to kick off with trial at Changi Airport from Aug 5

Some travellers at Changi Airport can look forward to passport-free immigration clearance starting next Monday (Aug 5).

As part of a trial, arriving Singapore residents will be able to get through selected automated lanes at Terminal 3, simply by using their facial and iris biometrics, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (July 31).

The passport-less clearance system will be progressively implemented at all terminals in Changi Airport by September, and at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in December.

This clearance system will reduce the time taken for travellers to clear immigration by 40 per cent, ICA said.

Speaking to the media at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, ICA's Assistant Commissioner Phua Chiew Hua said that the agency is always working to improve the immigration clearance experience and efficiency at Singapore's checkpoints.

"Singapore is first in the world to implement token-less clearance on a large scale," added Phua, who is the deputy director of the agency's operations division.

Passport-less immigration clearance

There are two types of passport-less immigration clearance under ICA's new clearance concept.

The first does away with any tokens of identification. At Singapore's air and sea checkpoints, Singapore residents will be able to clear immigration without their passports for both arrival and departure while foreign travellers can only do so at departure.

Children under six years old, however, will not be able to use the automated lanes.

The physical features and biometrics of this group of travellers are still developing and may not provide a reliable means of authentication, ICA explained.

"Token-less clearance is possible at the air and sea checkpoints as ICA would know beforehand, the travellers who are coming through the checkpoints, from the advance manifests submitted by airline and ship operators," the agency said.

Noting that such traveller information is not available at land checkpoints, ICA introduced another type of clearance - the QR code - as a token of identification in lieu of the passport.

This leads to faster and more convenient border clearance for travellers.

ICA has progressively implemented the QR code clearance system - starting with those travelling by car on March 19.

"Today, over 70 per cent of car travellers and bus drivers use the QR code for immigration clearance," the agency said on Wednesday.

This initiative will be extended to motorcyclists and pillion riders, as well as cargo vehicle drivers and their accompanying assistants by the end of August, as well as bus passengers and those travelling on foot by December.

This will save travellers at land checkpoints about 30 per cent in time taken to clear immigration, ICA added.

However, travellers will still need their passports to clear immigration overseas.

"ICA may also occasionally require travellers to produce their passport for verification."

