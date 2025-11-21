Cambodian scam ring: Wanted Singaporean fled to wife's house in Thailand, arrested there

A Singaporean man who is suspected to be a member of a Cambodian scam syndicate escaped to Thailand and hid at his wife's house in the northeastern Khon Kaen province, Thai police revealed.

Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, whose wife is Thai, was arrested upon request by the Singapore police, said the Thai police's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 19).

He was arrested at his wife's house, which is in Si Chomphu district of Khon Kaen province, on charges of overstaying in Thailand, said the CIB.

Sie and another alleged syndicate member, Singaporean Wayne Soh You Chen, were charged at the State Courts on Nov 17 under the Organised Crime Act, having been deported to Singapore and arrested on arrival a day earlier. Soh was arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Thai Police Lieutenant Colonel Narongrit Phumphuang told local media that Sie confessed to working as a "finance administrator" for the scam ring, earning about US$4,000 (S$5230) monthly.

Sie and Soh were earlier identified by Singapore police to be among 34 men who were wanted for their alleged involvement in Government official impersonation scams. Interpol Red Notices were issued against the men.

According to local media reports, the two men were allegedly scam callers at a compound in Cambodia and are accused of furthering the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised criminal group.

Another wanted Malaysian man, Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, has also been deported and charged in Singapore for his alleged role in the scam ring.

25 Singaporeans and six Malaysians in the scam ring remain at large.

[[nid:725469]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com