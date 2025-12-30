Malaysian linked to Cambodian scam ring arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian man linked to an organised criminal group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans was arrested on Sunday (Dec 28).

The 24-year-old is purportedly involved with the 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over their alleged involvement with that group.

The police said in a news release on Dec 29 that Eugene Goh was arrested while trying to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Checks by AsiaOne against the list of 34 persons wanted by SPF indicate that Goh's name was not among those listed.

According to the police's statement, Goh's involvement was established through ongoing investigations against the 34-man organised crime group.

Goh is the second Malaysian to be arrested in relation to the scam ring.

Bernard Goh Yie Shen, also a Malaysian, was accused of overseeing the call centre in Phnom Penh.

He was charged on Nov 18 with facilitating the commission of a serious offence, and aiding the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

Eugene Goh will be charged in court on Tuesday for one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The 34 persons' identities were uncovered through investigations and evidence gathering in Cambodia, after a joint operation with the Cambodia National Police in Phnom Penh on Sept 9.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

Police said in their statement that the group are believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving loses of at least $41 million.

