'Can Grab exclude smelly tofu from menu?' Delivery rider complains how dish stinks up other customers' orders

Being a food delivery rider comes with its own set of problems including dealing with rude customers, rainy days and parking fines.

Another less heard problem? Smelly tofu.

In a Facebook post on GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore on Thursday (Dec 22), one rider shared the issues he faced while delivering four boxes of this legendary dish, a popular street food in Taiwan well known for its overpowering aroma.

As it was raining, he was unable to carry the food "outside" and risk it getting wet.

Apart from that, the lingering smell, he said, affected his other orders and even left a residual stench in his vehicle box.

"Can Grab exclude smelly tofu from the menu please?" he pleaded.

Another rider commented that he shared the same sentiments and the first time he smelt smelly tofu, it made him "dizzy".

Others dropped useful tips to remove the smell.

One recommended covering the order with a plastic bag while another suggested using a Thirsty Hippo moisture absorber.

The delivery rider, when contacted by AsiaOne, declined to comment.

AsiaOne has also contacted Grab for more details.

Unsurprisingly, smelly tofu isn't the most popular dish in town.

In July, several Hougang residents complained that the smelly tofu at a night bazaar was emitting an overpowering smell.

The stench was so strong that it even spread to some nearby HDB blocks.

One resident shared that the smell would drift into her living room and kitchen, so she was forced to close the windows from 11am to 11pm every day.

She even had to use scented candles to eliminate the odour.

