Can't wait for Karen's Diner? Singapore TikTokers 'audition' for rudest diner possibly coming to town

As soon as the news that Karen's Diner might be coming to town broke on Monday (Aug 29), some Singaporeans couldn't help but imagine what it's like to be part of the world's rudest diner.

For the uninitiated, Karen's Diner is an eatery based in Australia where customers pay to be ridiculed and insulted by the waitresses who behave like "Karens".

Yes, you read that right – these customers pay to be verbally abused.

A "Karen" refers to a middle-aged woman who behaves in a very entitled and rude manner to others.

Possibly preparing us for what's to come if the pop-up indeed hits our shores, here are some TikTokers putting on their best "Karen" impressions.

TikTok user Shiny Phua took the effort to not only dress the part, but also put a local twist on her Karen impression, peppering in some Hokkien and Singlish phrases as she attends to a 'customer'.

Replying to a 'customer' who asked for the menu, Phua said: "Take it yourself lah!"

Online personality Funnypunjabiguy also joined in on the trend, mocking his 'customers' orders.

"Wah super cheapskate ah," he remarked at a pretend customer who ordered water.

Coming full circle, TiKToker Heart Lopez created a scenario where a Karen visits Karen's Diner.

Expressing her disdain at the 'terrible' service, the Karen retorts: "Unacceptable! Don't make me record you on my Facebook live ah! Unbelievable! Later I call police on you!"

One Singaporean, who goes by the username Breakfastisserved, posted on TikTok yesterday (Aug 31) that she actually visited a Karen's Diner outlet in Gold Coast, Australia and documented her experience there.

At the eatery, the waiters could be seen rolling their eyes at diners while throwing menus and napkins at them.

They even called out the only vegetarian diner there at that time, and asked her: "Why are you so pathetic that you can't commit to full veganism?" as everyone around them erupted into laughter.

Alongside these whacky scenarios, Facebook page SINK pointed out in a meme that maybe we've always had our own versions of Karen's Diner all along.

Despite all the hype, Karen's Diner has yet to announce an official opening date for its pop-up in Singapore.

But who's to say we can't imagine anyway?

