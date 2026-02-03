Nearly $4 billion of CDC and SG60 vouchers spent over past 4 years

A total of $3.995 billion worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, including SG60 vouchers, were spent over the last four years.

The update was given on Tuesday (Feb 3) by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo in a written response to a parliamentary question by MP Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC).

Saktiandi had asked how many households have claimed the 2026 CDC vouchers, and how much of the spending were at heartland businesses.

He also asked about the impact of CDC vouchers on household consumption and small business resilience.

In his response, Neo — who said that he was answering in his capacity as the minister charged with the responsibility for the People's Association — explained that it is "still early" to share the claim and spend rate of the latest tranche of $300 CDC vouchers.

Eligible Singaporean households were able to claim and use $300 in CDC vouchers only just slightly a month ago, from Jan 2.

Neo however shared that the claim and spend rate of CDC and SG60 vouchers over the past four years was $3.995 billion, adding that $2.127 billion was spent at heartland merchants and hawkers, with the remaining $1.868 billion spent at supermarkets.

The figures corresponded to the numbers provided by Low Yen Ling, Mayor of South West District and chairman of the Mayors’ Committee earlier on Jan 2, during the launch of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers.

"Beyond fulfilling its goal of helping Singaporean households with their daily necessities, the spending of CDC vouchers boosted the businesses of participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while also increasing the vibrancy of heartland shops," Neo added.

[[nid:727586]]

editor@asiaone.com