Singaporean households can claim $500 CDC vouchers from June 11

All Singaporeans will be able to claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Thursday (June 11).

This ninth tranche of disbursements was launched on Thursday at Nanyang Community Club by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Also in attendance were the mayors and representatives of the five CDCs.

As with earlier tranches, the amount is split equally — each household will receive $250 for spending at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and $250 for spending at participating supermarkets.

The full list of participating heartland merchants, hawkers, and supermarkets can be found at go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers.

Singaporean households can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with their Singpass to claim their CDC Vouchers.

After claiming the vouchers, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from gov.sg to his or her mobile phone number.

The CDC vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2027.

'Coming months will not be easy'

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers was initially scheduled for January 2027. But this was brought forward to help households manage cost of living pressures, given heightened uncertainties due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

DPM Gan said the impact of the Middle East situation has been "less severe than we had feared earlier", but it remains fluid and imported cost pressures are expected to go up in the months ahead, as higher energy and other input costs pass through global supply chains.

"The coming months will not be easy," he said, adding that the latest tranche of CDC vouchers, along with U-Save rebates and cost-of-living special payments, is meant to help Singaporeans manage immediate inflationary pressures.

@asiaone Speaking at the launch of the ninth tranche of CDC vouchers, brought forward from January 2027, DPM Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (June 11) explained how the CDC vouchers are part of a two-fold effort to cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict for Singapore and Singaporeans. #sgnews #Singapore #CDCvouchers #MiddleEast #War ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

The CDC Vouchers will help households manage daily expenses, while supporting hawkers and heartland merchants, DPM Gan said.

"The Government will continue to monitor developments closely. And if the need arises, we stand ready to do more, as we have done before," he added.

Over 250 volunteers to provide support

According to a press release by CDC and People's Association (PA), notification letters will not be issued with this tranche of vouchers. Instead, information on how to claim the vouchers will be publicised on digital platforms, social media, newspaper advertisements, and community posters.

In the first week of the launch, there will be more than 250 volunteers at high-traffic community centres to help seniors and those less familiar with digital tools.

Additional support will also be provided for residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or with resetting passwords.

Be wary of CDC voucher scams

The CDCs and PA also urged members of the public to be vigilant against scams.

"Claiming CDC Vouchers does not require residents to disclose any bank log-in details, transfer money, or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores."

Those who receive any suspicious messages related to gov.sg or CDC vouchers can contact PA at 6225 5322 or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

dana.leong@asiaone.com