Inaugural batch of 25 next-gen Chinese community leaders begins 4-month-long leadership programme

Some 25 active Singaporean Chinese community leaders on Wednesday (July 1) embarked on a four-month leadership programme, aimed at systematically nurturing the next generation of community leaders.

This follows Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's announcement of a Chinese Community Leadership Programme (CCLP) at last year's National Day Rally.

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, in his capacity as chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG), later provided further details, saying the programme will expose participants to strategic issues facing Singapore.

The minister added that this will help them to deepen their understanding of the Singaporean Chinese identity and culture.

Speaking at the launch of the inaugural CCLP at NTU@One-North on Wednesday, Chee highlighted that Singapore's achievements today are the result of the collective efforts of the pioneering generation.

"Members of the Chinese community had stepped forward at different stages of the nation's development. They founded schools, hospitals, charities and clan associations, assisted new immigrants in their integration, supported vulnerable groups, preserved cultural traditions, and made significant contributions to Singapore's development."

He also urged participants to continue upholding the spirit of inclusiveness and mutual assistance, towards building a more united and cohesive Singapore.

"Be rooted in culture, driven by service, and with the nation at heart," Chee said, citing a Chinese philosophy that fuses traditional cultural virtues with modern civic and social responsibility, as he thanked participants for taking on additional responsibilities and opening up new frontiers for the Chinese community in Singapore.

Emphasising the importance of building and passing on the Singaporean Chinese community's legacy, while shaping the future, president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) Thomas Chua said the programme has been designed around four core pillars.

They are: purpose and identity; modernisation and rejuvenation; authority through understanding, not position; and trust, reputation and risk leadership.

Preserving Singapore's heritage, passing it on

34-year-old Loh Hong Sheng, who works as a sustainable finance fellow at Deutsche Bank, is among the 25 participants of the inaugural programme.

Despite his work commitments, Loh is already actively involved with SFCCA, supporting youth outreach, educational programmes, and initiatives promoting bilingualism and Chinese culture.

He told AsiaOne that the decision to commit more time over the next four months is "mission-driven".

"Preserving the heritage and passing down the baton to the next generation is very important as we transit into a new generation," said Loh, adding that as a Singaporean Chinese, it's about passing on the values.

He hopes to gain new insights and mastery into events planning — with measurable and tangible outcomes, volunteer management, and stakeholder engagement.

Terence Kua, 43, works as a manager at Parkway Hospitals Singapore. In recent years, he has also taken on leadership roles in Teo Ann Huay Kuan.

"At some point, I felt a need to find out more about my own culture, my roots and identity," said Kua, as he recalled how he became involved in Teochew clan associations.

"Understanding our past gives us an anchor on our present and future," he explained.

Asked what he hopes to take away from the CCLP, the 43-year-old pointed out that the diversity of participants from across different backgrounds, dialects and groups would offer a chance for networking, which, in turn, can go on to benefit not just the clan associations.

"We can then go to contribute beyond just our (dialect) community, to the wider Singaporean Chinese community, and on to the wider Singaporean community," Kua said.

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editor@asiaone.com