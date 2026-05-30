'I can't bear to part with her': Parents lay Choa Chu Kang murder victim to rest

The victim of an alleged murder in Choa Chu Kang was laid to rest on Thursday (May 28).

The body of Chua Bee Ting, 21, was claimed by her parents and sent for cremation later that evening, reported Shin Min Daily News. They also returned to the crime scene to perform a ritual.

The funeral started at Mandai North Crematorium around 7pm, attended by Chua's parents and three relatives.

According to the Chinese daily, when staff removed the casket lid and her family viewed her remains, Chua's father broke down in tears.

"You said you'd earn a lot of money after your internship, buy your favourite car, and give me money to spend," he said.

"You don't need to give Dad money. Dad can earn it, but you've gone so soon!"

Her mother also sobbed: "I can't bear to part with her."

Family members reportedly all wept as they paid their last respects before Chua's casket was closed and her body cremated.

Man charged with murder

On May 26, Chua was allegedly stabbed to death by Mohamad Faiz Umar in Lift A of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, sometime between 8.53pm and 9.22pm.

The pair are believed to be ex-lovers.

Faiz, 22, then survived a fall from the 18th floor, landing on a green dumpster placed in front of the block's centralised refuse chute.

In a statement on May 27, the police said they received a call for help at the location at about 8.55pm.

Chua was pronounced dead on the spot by a paramedic, while Malaysian national Faiz was arrested for murder and taken to the National University Hospital.

Police later seized a knife believed to have been used in the incident near an adjacent walkway at Palm Gardens condominium.

Faiz was charged in court on May 28, and if convicted of murder, faces the death penalty.

The case will be mentioned again on June 18.

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drimac@asiaone.com