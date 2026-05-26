Chong Pang City worksite incident: Metal bar slipped from workers' hands and damaged HDB block roof

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Monday (May 25) released its findings into the Chong Pang Integrated Development (CPID) construction mishap, three weeks after a falling metal bar crashed through a nearby HDB roof.

An investigation report submitted by the appointed Qualified Person (QP) stated that the incident happened during dismantling works when a metal bar slipped from the workers' hands.

"The bar then struck a nearby material stacking rack, which caused the metal bar to deflect out of the work area and damage part of the roof of (the adjacent) Block 103 (Yishun Ring Road)," SLA said in its update issued on Monday night.

A QP is a registered architect or professional engineer who is authorised to submit building plans to authorities, ensure regulatory compliance, and supervise structural works. In this instance, the QP's role was to investigate the incident and recommend remedial actions.

According to SLA, the QP also confirmed that there are no structural defects in the roof of Block 103, and that the flats and common corridor remain safe for residents.

Works to resume on Tuesday

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which imposed a Stop Work Order (SWO) on the site a day after the incident on May 4, has reviewed the QP's report submitted on May 8 and accepted the proposed measures.

SLA said in its statement that BCA lifted the SWO on May 20 and works are expected to resume on Tuesday, albeit with additional safety measures, including full-height safety catch nets along the building perimeter, additional plywood barriers at dismantling areas, and the removal of all stacking racks and loose materials from dismantling areas.

It added that repairs to the affected roof will also begin on May 26 and is expected to be completed by June 3.

"As the overall roof structure remains intact and safe, residents can continue to use the common area and access the corridor during the works," SLA said.

Shanmugam video calls from Europe

Ahead of the resumption of works, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, who is also the MP for Nee Soon GRC, made a video call from Europe to affected residents of Block 103.

@k_shanmugam [Video call with residents on the 103 incident] Following the 2 May incident at the Chong Pang City construction site, which damaged part of the roof along the common corridor at Blk 103 Yishun, BCA has completed its investigations. Additional safety measures will be put in place at the worksite starting tomorrow. Construction and repair works will resume this week. Earlier this evening, I joined a video call with affected residents together with our GRLs, SLA and the contractor. We shared the investigation findings, explained the additional safety precautions being implemented, and listened to residents’ concerns and questions. Safety must continue to be the top priority as works resume. We will continue working closely with residents, the agencies and the contractor to ensure the repair works are carried out carefully, safely and with minimal disruption to the community. ♬ original sound - K Shanmugam

Shanmugam has been in Europe since last week for work, where he has since met with counterparts from Poland, Estonia and Sweden.

During his call, Shanmugam updated residents on BCA's findings and informed them of the resumption of works. He also told residents that safety will continue to be the top priority, a point also stated in SLA's statement on Monday night.

"We apologise for the anxiety and inconvenience caused to the residents.

"SLA will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies and the contractor to ensure all works are carried out safely and in accordance with established procedures and standards," the authority said in its statement.

The 0.9-ha integrated development — which includes swimming pools, a gym and fitness studio, as well as an upgraded hawker centre and community club — held its topping out ceremony on April 18.

It is expected to open in 2027.

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editor@asiaone.com