Metal beam crashes through roof of Yishun HDB block during construction works at adjacent site

A metal beam fell and crashed through the roof of a four-storey HDB block in Yishun during dismantling works at the adjacent Chong Pang Integrated Development (CPID) worksite on Saturday (May 2) night.

In a social media post on Sunday, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, who is also MP for Nee Soon GRC, said a metal beam "slipped in an unexpected way" during dismantling works at an upper floor of the integrated development.

The 0.9-ha integrated development — which includes swimming pools, a gym and fitness studio, as well as an upgraded hawker centre and community club — held its topping out ceremony on April 18.

"(The metal beam) came outside the building, went down and punched a hole through the roof of Block 103," Shanmugam said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Lead agency for CPID, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), along with the main contractor, have since been asked to carry out repairs at the affected area.

The authority said in a statement on Sunday that a professional engineer has assessed the damage and confirmed that the overall roof system is "intact and sound".

It added that residents can continue to use the common area and access along the corridor except for the affect area, which has since been cordoned off.

A stop work order has been issued for the project pending full investigations.

Meanwhile, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has asked the development's main contractor, Rich Construction Pte Ltd, for a report.

Describing it as a "freak incident", Shanmugam said house visits with grassroots leaders, Town Council officers, and representatives from the agencies are being conducted to assure residents that the overall roof structure system is intact and safe.

AsiaOne has reached out to BCA, SLA and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com