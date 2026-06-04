Clementi Police Division to get new commander from June 8

One of seven police land divisions in Singapore — Clementi Police Division — will soon see a new commander at the helm, with Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Allan Yue Kah Keong set to take over on June 8.

AC Yue, 41, will take over from 51-year-old Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Serene Chiu Lee Ling, who will, in turn, assume the appointment of commander of the Traffic Police the same day.

Earlier on April 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that former Traffic Police commander Daniel Tan Sin Heng will be appointed chief executive of the Gambling Regulatory Authority on June 2.

AC Yue joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 2009 and has held various key appointments over the past 17 years such as deputy director of regulatory operations and policy at the Ministry of Home Affair's Joint Operations Group and deputy commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Outgoing commander SAC Chiu became the division's commander in August 2022 and has led the land division to attain podium finishes in the Best Land Division competition since then. In her 27 years with the SPF, she has held several key appointments such as director of the Public Affairs Department.

During her command, SAC Chiu resolved several high-profile cases, including the successful joint operation and arrest of foreign syndicate members in a series of housebreaking cases at private residential estates near the Rail Corridor and Holland Road.

She is also credited with leading her officers through deployments for major security operations such as the 2025 General Election and for strengthening partnerships with regional stakeholders from Sentosa Island, Jurong Island and the National University of Singapore.

SAC Chiu thanked volunteers, community partners and her officers for their commitment, close collaboration and trust during her tenure as commander of Clementi Police Division.

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editor@asiaone.com